LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lacorrion Turner, 26, was killed on Tuesday night. Witnesses say they saw a body lying on the ground after they heard a gunshot.

“I poked my head out the door and I hear a woman over here yelping, so I ran over here and I see a dude laid out on the ground.”

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene where Turner was later confirmed dead. A female was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses say the street was blocked off and there were over ten sheriff cars in the area. “They just had it crossed off telling everybody to get back in the house and all that sort of stuff.””

The suspect is unknown and no arrest have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.