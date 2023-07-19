LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman is hoping to see a man who allegedly broke into her home arrested after he stole her husband’s ashes. And it was all captured on this ring camera.

Lafayette police say while the suspect has been identified and questioned, he is not currently facing any charges.

Lisa Kuhfahl, the homeowner, said, “I felt like a knife was stuck in the chest, and it had already been from when I heard my husbands ashes had been taken and they were disregarded in a garbage can and they’re now in a landfill. They’re not just ashes. They’re a loved one.”

Lisa Kuhfahl said she and her 11- year-old paralyzed grandson were home last Sunday, July 9. While Lisa was in the backyard and Kaden was in his bedroom, she said this man broke into their home and stole a box from Lisa’s bedroom. What the man didn’t know was that box contained Lisa’s late husband’s ashes.

Kaden expressed he feels “Bad because that was the only thing we really had left of him.”

After investigators located the man and questioned him, he said he threw the ashes away upon learning what the box contained.

“I’m scared. I’m appalled. I’m angry. I’m hurt. I don’t feel like I’m a human being, like any of this matters because it’s just ashes,” Kuhfahl said.

Lafayette police told News 10 the man turned himself in, but after questioning him, they decided not to pursue charges, determining the man was not mentally competent enough to understand what he was doing.

“I now sleep with a knife under my pillow,” Lisa said. “My grandson sleeps with me with my bedroom door locked.”

She said she feels as if police are not taking the case seriously because of the area she lives in.

“Especially in this community, because we are a low-income community, which I have also been told. There’s a lot of homeless people. This is to be expected. This is not acceptable,” she said.

Lafayette police told News 10 while the investigation is ongoing, they have forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office. The DA’s office will review the case and determine if charges will be brought.

Meanwhile, the community is holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss how police handle reports in their neighborhood.