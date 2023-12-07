BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A man was killed in Broussard Thursday morning in what police called a “major crash.”

The crash claimed the life of Harold Romero Sr., 82.

Officers with the Broussard Police Department responded Thursday to the 500 block of E. Fairfield Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. to a report of a major crash involving two vehicles.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox turned in front of and collided with a White Toyota 4-Runner traveling down E. Fairfield. The driver of the Equinox, Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alcohol involvement is not suspected, but toxicology results are pending, police said.

Latest posts