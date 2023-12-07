BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A man was killed in Broussard Thursday morning in what police called a “major crash.”
The crash claimed the life of Harold Romero Sr., 82.
Officers with the Broussard Police Department responded Thursday to the 500 block of E. Fairfield Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. to a report of a major crash involving two vehicles.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox turned in front of and collided with a White Toyota 4-Runner traveling down E. Fairfield. The driver of the Equinox, Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and released.
Alcohol involvement is not suspected, but toxicology results are pending, police said.