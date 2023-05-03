LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers who responded to a man knocking on doors asking for assistance found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe Street, according to Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department.

She said life-saving measures began until emergency medical personnel arrived; however, the victim later died at a local hospital.

Homicide investigators are currently on scene gathering information and piecing together the facts, Green said.

She said more information regarding this investigation will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.