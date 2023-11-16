LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man accused of killing 18-month-old Kaci Cyprian in a shooting in August has been indicted for murder and several counts of attempted murder, authorities said.

John Mitchell Nicholas, 31, of Lafayette was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on the following charges:

Second degree murder — one count

Attempted first degree murder — five counts

Possession of firearm by convicted felon — one count

Domestic abuse battery (child present) — one count

Battery of a dating partner (child endangerment) — one count

False imprisonment armed with a dangerous weapon — one count

An indictment means that a grand jury composed of residents chosen at random believed there was enough evidence to charge that person with a crime.

Kaci was killed, two Lafayette Police officers sustained serious injuries and two other victims were hospitalized in the shooting at the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street Aug. 5.

In the indictment, Kaci, Mary Prejean, officer Halli Bradford, officer Raynard Ford and officer Alan Cortez were named as victims of attempted murder.

