BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Broussard Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday.

Police Captain Zac Gerard said just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Exxon gas station in the 1500 block of Bonin Road.

On scene, he said, police were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Inside, he said, was the body of a male victim who had been shot to death.

So far, the victim has not been identified.

Gerard said the investigation is ongoing.

As of 10 p.m. the gas pumps remain roped off to customers as police process the crime scene.

Anyone who may have seen anything or who has information should call the Broussard Police department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.