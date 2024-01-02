CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead after a shooting in Carencro early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson has confirmed the fatal shooting at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday on Collins Street.

KLFY has learned the victim is a 20-year-old man. Anderson said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

