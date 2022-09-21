LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man in Lafayette died Tuesday after police found him unresponsive inside his vehicle in the 400 block of Marigold Loop.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the area just before 9 p.m. following reports of an aggravating shooting.

On scene, she said, officers located the victim in the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He showed signs of life and officers began to give aid.

She said however that shortly after paramedics arrived, he died.

No identification was released, and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should call Lafayette Crimestoppers or dial 911.