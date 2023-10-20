LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after an overnight shooting in Lafayette, authorities said.

Lafayette Police said officers responded to a shooting in progress at around 12:14 a.m. in the 100 block of Rick’s Road, off of W. Gloria Switch Road. Officers said they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators are on scene and working this incident, police said. If anyone with information in regards to this incident please call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest posts