** Lafayette Police issue correction**

Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

According to police, the deadly crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road.

Police said the male pedestrian ran into the roadway to retrieve the family cat and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

No additional details were released.