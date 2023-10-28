YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– One person is being charged following a domestic dispute that occurred in the 100 block of Meadow Glen Drive in Youngsville Saturday, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived, Michael Carpenter, 52, who was the one person in home, refused to come out initially. Authorities said he later complied and was safely taken out the home with ease.

One victim was reported but was not at the home at the time of the arrest. The victim is being given aid for injuries.

Carpenter has been charged with domestic abuse, sexual battery, cruelty to the infirmed and false imprisonment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

