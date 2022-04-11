SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — On Saturday morning, Scott Police were called to a convenience store in response to a man slumped over the steering wheel of his parked car. According to police, Kyle Thibodeaux, 25, of Scott, appeared “dazed and confused”. Officers searched Thibodeaux’s vehicle and found narcotics and contraband which included:
- 53.9 grams of powdered cocaine
- 30.8 grams of marijuana
- 1 gram crystal methamphetamine
- 16 Adderall
- 14 Xanax
- 1 Hydrocodone
- 1 glass smoking pipe
- Several Ziploc bags used for distribution
Thibodeaux was arrested and booked on 4 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.