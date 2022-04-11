SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — On Saturday morning, Scott Police were called to a convenience store in response to a man slumped over the steering wheel of his parked car. According to police, Kyle Thibodeaux, 25, of Scott, appeared “dazed and confused”. Officers searched Thibodeaux’s vehicle and found narcotics and contraband which included:

53.9 grams of powdered cocaine

30.8 grams of marijuana

1 gram crystal methamphetamine

16 Adderall

14 Xanax

1 Hydrocodone

1 glass smoking pipe

Several Ziploc bags used for distribution

Thibodeaux was arrested and booked on 4 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.