DUSON, La. (KLFY) — On Thursday June 29, Duson Police Department arrested a man on drug charges and outstanding warrants, authorities said.

On June 29, Duson Police say they stopped a man on a motorcycle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The motorcycle was also allegedly displaying a stolen license plate.

Officials say that after being stopped, Joshua Tolar, 34, admitted that he had methamphetamines in his backpack. Upon further investigation, officers located over $3,800 worth of drugs.

Tolar was transported and booked in the Lafayette Paris Correctional Center for drug charges and outstanding warrants.