LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for his alleged involvement in a gunfight that happened on Van Buren Drive in Lafayette April 6.

Jeremiah Norris, 18, was arrested on an active warrant for two counts of principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to illegal use of weapons, and principal to attempted first-degree murder, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

LPD said the warrant stemmed from Norris’s alleged involvement in a shooting in which two vehicles’ occupants were engaged in a gunfight and fired multiple rounds at each other. No one was reported to have been shot in the incident.

Norris was located and apprehended in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.