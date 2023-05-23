BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Broussard Police arrested a man in connection with a May 14 shooting, authorities said.

Kenry Green, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, according to Broussard Police.

Authorities said officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the 200 Block of Alley 2 to a report of someone being shot at approximately 2:45 p.m. May 14. Authorities said officers assisted the victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he is continuing to recover.

Police said Green was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Bail details were not released.