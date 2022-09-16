University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana-Lafayette Police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in Aug. 16 shooting that injured one person.

Percy Duffy, Jr., 52, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, according to Lt. Billy Abrams. Duffy’s bond was set at $310,000 after he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

One person was injured with reports of a vehicle also being struck by gunfire. Abrams said the investigation is ongoing.