LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — In Lafayette, a man has been arrested for an attempted kidnapping and assault and battery of police officers.

Sergeant Robin Green with Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said that officers responded to a call about an attempted kidnapping on E Pont Des Mouton Tuesday afternoon.

“When our officers arrived, they were able to make contact with the complainant which was the children’s father, and he was able to show officers where the suspect was.”

Lanxton K. Taylor, 28, was trying to kidnap two children. When officers got to the scene, Taylor became hostile while holding a large stick. Officers attempted to make an arrest, but Taylor escaped. He was later located on Moss Street, where Taylor violently resisted.

“Our officers were kicked, scratched and spit on but we were able to get handcuffed and without incident and he was later transported in booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.”

Taylor is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with dangerous weapon, resisting officer with force, and battery of a police officer.

The officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries as well as exposure to bodily fluids.

The children were not harmed and the officers are reported to be okay.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.