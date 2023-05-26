SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a vehicle fire in Scott May 17, authorities said.

Alexis Delao, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with simple arson.

Scott Fire Department responded At 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 to a reported residential fire at the 300 block of Lebesque Road. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a vehicle on fire next to a residence. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the home. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found possible signs that it had been started intentionally, authorities said. At that time, Lafayette Fire Department investigators took over the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Delao was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility, according to SFD. Bond details were not released.