YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD), a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Around 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 9, a black male entered the Dollar General wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants, a black mask, and armed with a black revolver, YPD said.

The suspect fired one round and ordered customers inside the store to get on the ground. He then proceeded to collect items and cash from customers before ordering a store clerk to give him the cash from the register and safe.

YPD said that after leaving the store and while running to a vehicle, he fired one round at an individual in the parking lot. He then left the parking lot and traveled north on L.A. Hwy 89.

A witness that was parked in the store’s parking lot was able to obtain the suspect’s license plate, and he was later located and arrested.

This case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.