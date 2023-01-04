LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) If you live in Lafayette and frequent the social media app Tik Tok, keep a lookout for a man who is claiming to be homeless and having to live in a “filthy” motel following a series of recent tragedies.

Viewers of KLFY reached out to us Wednesday to say they believe he’s a scammer who spends his days on social media collecting upwards of $6K per day from people described as “good-hearted,” and then using the money to live a lavish lifestyle.

The caller, who did not wish to be identified, said during a recent live the alleged scammer talks about the horrors of living in-and-out of the motel with his sick puppy dog.

She said it was a convincing story, and like many others sent him money for himself and to care for the dog.

Soon afterward, she says, he re-appeared live in designer clothes, wearing long and fresh acrylic nails while eating an expensive meal.

“I started to do some research and found he had several pages with different profile pictures, and when I went to confront him, I was blocked.”

Another caller said the Tik Tok scammer used the same story during a different live but added that he was selling his smart phone to the highest bidder because he would soon no longer need it.

The caller said she sent $1K through cash app for the phone.

“When I got the package, the iPhone box was empty.”

KLFY has reached out to Lafayette Police about these incidents.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said at the time, they have no information, but said police will look into it if someone files a report.

Because he has not been charged with any crimes, we are unable to release his identity, or any information related to his social media profile(s).