UPDATE 9:11 A.M.: I-10 is now reopened and traffic will resume normally, according to police.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are assisting Scott Police Department and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office with a crash on I-10.

The Lafayette Police Department is currently assisting Scott Police Department and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office with a major traffic crash incident on I-10 near mile marker 97.

Lafayette Police have closed down I-10 westbound and traffic is being redirected at I-10/I-49 northbound onto I-49 along with I-10/Ambassador Caffery, according to police.

Police are urging motorists to use caution if you are traveling near these areas as well as taking an alternate route.