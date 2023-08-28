LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists on US-90 will experience delays starting next week as a major repair project begins.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, work will begin on a $21.10 million project to rehabilitate two sections of US-90.

The first section of the project includes the Evangeline Thruway from the railroad junction to East Pinhook Road, while the second section will include work along US-90 from La. 92 (Young Street) to La. 88 (Coteau Road) in Lafayette Parish.

The project is estimated to be completed by spring 2025.

Construction work is expected to take place Monday-Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., weather permitting, DOTD said. During the weekend, work will take place continuously beginning Friday evening at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect alternating double lane closures during the project. The periodic lane closures are required to perform slab jacking and concrete pavement patching operations within the roadway.

There will be 12 foot width restrictions throughout the project during working hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the areas but may encounter delays.