LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department has responded to a single vehicle crash in the 600 block of Roselawn Blvd. The operator of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene trying to determine the sequence that lead up to the traffic crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area surrounding the 600 block of Roselawn Blvd. at the moment and are encouraged to take an alternate route. This story will be updated when the Traffic Investigator’s findings are made public.

