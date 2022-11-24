LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Four-time Grammy-winner, Lyle Lovett, will perform in Lafayette in early 2023.

Lyle Lovett will take the stage at the Heymann Center on Feb. 24, 2023.

Known for hits like Cowboy Man, If I Had a Boat, Pontiac, and That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas), Lovett will perform with his acoustic group featuring string players such as Jeff White, Luke Bulla, and Leland Sklar.

With a career that spans 13 albums, Lovett has won four Grammy Awards including best country album and best male country vocal performance. The Texas native was also inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

For more information, visit the Heymann Center website.