LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), the city of Youngsville and the city of Broussard are asking customers to cease any high-water consumption activities, including lawn watering, until further notice.

The pause is in effect because of the extreme demand on water systems and the impacts on water pressures.

These high water use limitations are for stabilizing operations and improving the reliability of the water systems during extreme conditions, according to LUS.

LUS cited their understanding of the dry weather that has increased water usage, but they are working to provide drinkable water to the system.