LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Utilities System has launched a new feature that provides notifications for power outages.
The MyAccount platform is a convenient way to stay up-to-date on electrical power outages/restoration by receiving text and email notifications.
Customers can sign up for MyAccount alerts from LUS with the following steps:
- Log in to MyAccount
- Navigate to “Notifications” then click “Manage Account Notifications”
- Update “Notification Preferences” for Electrical Power Outage/Restoration choosing text (SMS) and/or email notifications
If you are having issues signing up for notifications, please contact Garrison Harrison at (337) 291-8395 or gharrison@lus.org.
