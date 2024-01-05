LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Utilities System has launched a new feature that provides notifications for power outages.

The MyAccount platform is a convenient way to stay up-to-date on electrical power outages/restoration by receiving text and email notifications.

Customers can sign up for MyAccount alerts from LUS with the following steps:

Log in to MyAccount

Navigate to “Notifications” then click “Manage Account Notifications”

Update “Notification Preferences” for Electrical Power Outage/Restoration choosing text (SMS) and/or email notifications

If you are having issues signing up for notifications, please contact Garrison Harrison at (337) 291-8395 or gharrison@lus.org.

