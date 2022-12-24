LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Due to freezing weather conditions, the water system may have been affected leading some LUS customers to experience lower than normal water pressure.

LUS is asking that customers check for inside and outside leaks and if a leak is found, turn off water at the hand cut-off valve. The hand cut-off valve is found a few feet from the meter.

If you cannot locate the hand cut-off valve, please contact LUS at (337) 291-5740.

LUS also asks that customers conserve water as much as possible during this time.