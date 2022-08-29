LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Utilities System’s (LUS) Customer Service location at 2701 Moss Street will be closed to walk-in customers and only have the drive-thru open on Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Payments can also be made by mail, online at www.lus.org, and by telephone at (337) 291-8280. Our Customer Service Center at 1875 W. Pinhook Road is open to walk-in customers.

Both customer service locations have a drop-box available for check or money order payments (LUS strongly suggests that you do not drop off cash).

LUS Customer Service Call Center will be available to answer any customer questions.