LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for some Lafayette residents.

LUS issued the advisory for homes and businesses in the areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road and east of Bertrand Drive in a news release early Thursday afternoon.

“Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full

minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil,” the release said.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is

normalized and collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health,” the release said.