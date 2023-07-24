LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System is hosting two public open houses this week to discuss plans to revamp the Louis “Doc” Bonin Electric Generating station.

There will be two separate meetings. In both meetings, LUS will present information about the comprehensive plan to demolish, remove and redevelop the station with a modern, energy-efficient plant and state-of-the-art operation center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The events are free of charge. However, it is recommended that those wishing to attend register in advance.

The first meeting is scheduled for today from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Main Library located at 301 W. Congress St. You can register by visiting the LUS events website.

The second meeting is scheduled for July 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the South Regional Library located 6101 Johnston St. You can register by visiting the LUS events website.