LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LUS Fiber is expanding their services to residents and businesses in Scott.

LUS Fiber is proud to announce the expansion of internet, television and phone services for residents and businesses in Scott, Louisiana. The “Boudin Broadband” initiative marks significant growth and progress for the City of Scott as it will bring fiber optic services including internet, television and phone. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott City Hall.

“Enhancing our great city with access to the best telecommunications services in the country will positively impact our community by attracting new businesses, creating jobs and improving the quality of life for residents overall. We recognize that broadband is a requirement for growing, thriving cities, and we are proud to partner with LUS Fiber on ensuring our residents and businesses have the equitable access and opportunities they deserve,” shares Jan-Scott Richard, Mayor for the City of Scott.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This expansion was made possible through a grant awarded to LUS Fiber from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. LUS Fiber received the grant for expanding its certified all-fiber network to underserved communities and ensuring that residents and businesses have access to the robust connectivity of high-quality, high-speed fiber broadband for communication, online learning, telehealth and managing businesses in a digital economy.

“We’re proud to be making a difference in our neighboring communities and expanding our footprint through federal grants we have received,” says Ryan Meche, P.E., Director of LUS Fiber. “This expansion of services in Scott furthers LUS Fiber’s commitment to develop and construct broadband infrastructure for underserved communities across Louisiana, and we commend the City of Scott’s leadership for their efforts in helping to bring this partnership to life.”