LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Utilities System customers are to follow its Water Conservation Ordinance watering schedule, given the State of Emergency that was declared by both the State of Louisiana and Lafayette Parish and the drought conditions that have caused a record number of excessive heat warnings, stress on the abilities of water systems and an increasing threat of wildfires.

LUS requests that customers limit or eliminate lawn watering, car washing and filling of swimming pools.

Those restraints will assist in stabilizing water systems throughout Lafayette Parish, according to LUS.

For more information on water conservation, go to the LUS website.