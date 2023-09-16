UPDATE 9/17 11:15 am: Lafayette Utilities System has lifted the boil water advisory for residents and businesses in Lafayette.

The advisory was given for the areas of north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road and east of Bertrand Drive.

LUS said the water samples collected under the guidance of Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health have been cleared and customers can proceed as normal.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/16: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — LUS announced the boil advisory for parts of Lafayette will continue until further notice.

Saturday, LUS put out a notice the boil advisory would continue as additional testing was still required for water samples following the main water line repair.

The utility company issued the advisory on Thursday Sept. 14, for the areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road and east of Bertrand Drive.

Updates for the boil advisory can be found on LUS’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Heidi Tweedel, Lafayette Utilities System Spokesperson

337-291-5822 office