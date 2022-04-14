LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– According to Louisiana State Police, there was an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Ave. around 2:30 this morning. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Thomas Gossen, LSP Troop D Public Information Officer, told News 10 this incident was the result of an attempt to execute a warrant in connection to the shooting of a 13 year-old girl being investigated by Lafayette Police Department. Police went to a home on Paul Breaux Ave. to execute the warrant. The SWAT team was also present. Police say an altercation broke out and shots were fired. No officers were injured.

Lafayette Police Department requested detectives from the LSP Bureau of Investigations to investigate the shooting. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.