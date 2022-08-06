CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police and Once Was Inc will be collecting schools supplies for students Pre-K through 12th grade with a veteran parent.

Donations can be dropped off through August 12 at LSP Troop I located at 21E Pont Des Mouton Rd Lafayette, LA 70507 and Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 .

All donations will be distributed on Saturday, August 13 at the Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies lasts. There will be games, activities, music provided by DJ N.V. Navy Vet for all to enjoy. For more details, visit www.oncewasinc.com or call / text 832-594-4321.