LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Both directions of Interstate 10 in Duson have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to State Police, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. westbound between Scott and Duson, near exit 95.

State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Thomas Gossen said motorists traveling in both directions of the interstate near the crash site will need to exit the interstate.

He said detours are in place.

