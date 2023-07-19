LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’re a parent or guardian of a child who attends a school within the Lafayette Parish School System, you might want to pay attention.

It has come to the school board’s attention that at Milton Elementary there may be parents paying other people’s utility bills – for the use of their address.

The school board member for that district, Hannah Smith Mason explained that LPSS will soon learn who’s faking it or not.

The request for two forms of address verification is posted on the website social media page of Milton Elementary.

“I’m sure there is going to be some controversy over this because everyone wants to use Mama or Pappa’s address and that sort of thing. Unfortunately, that is not how it works,” she explained.

Mason said it has come to their attention that people are going to great lengths to say they live somewhere they don’t.

“The rumor is that people are paying other people’s water bills. Just knocking on doors and asking to pay their bill so they can use their address so that they have a proof of address,” Mason added.

The process of providing proof of address is nothing new. Mason said as the population in Lafayette Parish grows the school district wants to make faking addresses a bit more challenging, especially at schools that are at capacity or near capacity such as Milton Elementary.

“We even have rumors of people of other parishes coming into our school’s system and they are coming without paying for it through tax dollars and so we are trying to cut that down,” she stated.

If it’s proven through the verification of addresses that the school has reached capacity, then the school district will have to make room for those students.

Mason said the parish is well below the state’s legal threshold of how many students can be in a classroom.

“The number of kids in class will have to go up if we are already at capacity,” Mason said.

Mason states the long-term plan is to look at where schools need to be built or expanded on and that helps with addressing capacity needs.