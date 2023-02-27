LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Kindergarten registration for the Lafayette Parish School System will open on Friday, March 3, and will continue throughout the summer.

All children who are five years old on or before September 30, 2023, and reside in Lafayette parish are required to register for the 2023-2024 school year.

Registration will occur online by visiting this website. Users will be prompted to create an account in order to complete the registration process and will need the following documentation:

Verification of Address (Must be a current gas, electric, or water bill with the name and address printed on the bill or a Verification of Service from the utility company)

Immunization Records

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate

Legal Custody Papers

Families who have difficulty uploading documentation online may reach out to the school to make an appointment between the hours of 9 a.m.-11 a.m. to access a district computer on the school campus