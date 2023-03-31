UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest student in connection to a sexual battery incident on the Comeaux High School campus. Lafayette Police have arrested 1 juvenile suspect and charged him with Sexual Battery.. This investigation is currently ongoing.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Public School System (LPSS) releases statement on social media rumors regarding Comeaux High.

According to LPSS, a rumor circulating on social media regarding a student being raped on the Comeaux High School campus is false.

LPSS does confirm that an incident took place on campus between students on Thursday. The details of the incident are still being investigated. Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LPSS wants to assure the community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law. Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy.