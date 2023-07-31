LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Students in the Lafayette Parish School System will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge.

LPSS officials state that parents will not be asked to complete a meal benefits application. The Impact Operations Director at Second Harvest Food Bank, Brittany Bowie understands the impact of not having a meal can have on a young person. Bowie says she’s thankful to learn the parish school system has made such a decision.

For her agency, Second Harvest Food bank, the belief is every child deserves access to healthy food. Second Harvest Food Bank hosts a summer and after-school feeding program for children. “Knowing they will be covering free lunch and breakfast for the children is definitely a bridge in the gap for the reduction of food insecurity,” Bowie stated.

The free meals for LPSS students are part of a USDA program. LPSS explains the decision to take part enables the school district to offer breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year at no charge.

Students who do pay can experience a daily meal bill of about $3.50 to about $17.50 per week. “When a child does not have the help of a nutritious meal that they need it can affect their academic performance, it can affect their well being and it can affect their focus,” Bowie added.

Also, parents not having to pay for meals for their child at school helps parents financially. “Parents try to make the difficult decision of how to get new school supplies and new school uniforms; and all of these decisions are all financially related,” Bowie explained.