LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School Board has approved a pay increase for several categories of substitute employees.

The following pay rates have been approved and are effective Thursday:

● Certified teacher substitutes increased from $100.00 per day to $120.00 per day.

● Substitute bus drivers increased from $56.45 per day to $115.00 per day.

● Substitute bus attendants increased from $50.75 per day to $72.50 per day.

“Substitute employees are an integral part of our school system,” Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet said. “They step in when needed to ensure our students continue to receive the educational and support services we provide. We are grateful to the board for recognizing the district’s need to remain competitive, as well as compensate our substitutes for their hard work.”

Also, substitute bus drivers and attendants no longer have a 10-day waiting period to get the full-time pay rate.