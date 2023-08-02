LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Parish School System ranks among the top 10 in the state for students scoring above mastery on the LEAP test, according to scores released today.

Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley recently announced Ascension Parish, Central Community Schools, West Feliciana, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Lincoln, Vermilion, St. Charles, Lafayette, Lafourche, and Livingston Parishes as systems that achieved mastery of all content areas.

According to LEAP 2023 statewide assessments, 41% of students scored mastery and above on the assessment, surpassing Lafayette Parish’s pre-COVID level of 38%. Over the last two years, LPSS has had cumulative growth of 3% in mastery or above.

This is a first for LPSS, according to Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet, who expressed his delight and gratitude for the accomplishment.

“Our team is appreciative of the hard work and dedication of all students, teachers, administrators, staff, board members, parents and all community stakeholders with whom we share this great honor,” Touchet said. “We will always strive to put students first in every decision.”

LPSS is the largest district in the state to be recognized in the top 10.

All Louisiana public and charter school students in grades three through twelve are tested on academic standards for ELA (English language arts), math, science, and social studies. Student scores are reported as unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery and advanced. Achieving a score of mastery or advanced is considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level.

Rankings were based on statewide assessments, including standardized tests and other performance evaluations. Parents can view individual student results on the LPSS Parent Portal. To better understand results, an interpretive guide can be found in Louisiana Department of Education’s website.