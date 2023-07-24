LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has 11 schools near or at capacity, according to the district’s website.

Parents of those schools are required to verify where they live to ensure students are going to the school they’re zoned for.

The list of 11 LPSS schools at or near capacity includes Lafayette, Acadiana, and Southside High Schools, Milton Elementary, and L.J. Alleman Middle School.

Last week a school board member who represents a district with a school on the list explained the goal is to ensure students are going to schools they are zoned into.

“What we’re trying to do at capacity or nearing capacity schools just makes it a little more difficult to fake it and so we’re requiring that second form of proof,” Hannah Smith Mason, school board member, stated.

“People are asking for two proofs of residency. I think the question we need to ask is why many people are so willing to fake an address to get their kid into a better school system,” added resident Phoebe Lim.

Phoebe Lim may not be a parent, but she has an opinion.

“This is like a band-aid solution and not getting to the root of it. Why are so many people willing to lie to the government for their kid to have a better chance at schooling,” added Lim.

Also, Isabella Milton takes issue with the double-proof of domicile for certain schools.

“At some point, it’s almost like a breach of privacy and boundaries to continue to ask for more and more. I think it’s just going to keep on going from there,” said Milton.

LPSS District 8 School board member Mason sits on the school board’s Long Range Planning Committee

Mason said the school systems demographer has explained that Lafayette Parish is growing especially in the southern region.

“He would be the one to talk to about this, but we have approximately 1,500 students coming of school age who we don’t have a seat for. Requiring a second document to prove where you live just gives us, if the rumors are true, a little more time to make sure we have seats for everyone who is supposed to come here; and tell the people who have been borrowing addresses sorry you can’t do this anymore,” said Mason.