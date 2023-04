LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Laila Verronie,10.

Laila is missing from Lafayette parish. She was last seen on April 10 in blue jeans, a black short sleeve shirt, gray knit sweater, and black and white shoes. Authorities say Laila may still be in the local area.

If you see Laila or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office at (337)-345-6098.