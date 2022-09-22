LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing for the third time this year.

Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia, 11, was last seen in the 1300 block of Roper Drive around midnight on Sept. 19. She is described as standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aguilera-Mejia was previously reported missing on March 28 and Sept. 10 of this year. Both times, she was found safe within a couple of days.

If you see Aguilera-Mejia, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 345-6098, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette aArish Sheriff App.