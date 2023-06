LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for suspects after they fled from a traffic stop.

On Cameron St. in Lafayette, police are searching for two suspects after they fled from a traffic stop.

Police conducted a traffic stop with more than one person in the vehicle.

Officers initially arrested two of the people in the vehicle on warrants, and then the two backseat passengers fled.

A perimeter has been set up in search for the suspects.

More information will be uploaded once released.