LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to locate a missing/endangered runaway teen.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Layla Johnson, 15, from Lafayette.

She is 5’2″, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on June 26, in the 300 block of Viaulet Rd.

According to detectives, Layla may be in the Carencro area.

If you see Layla, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.