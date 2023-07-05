LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Keagan Musson, 15. He is described as 5’3″, 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Keagan was last seen in Livingston Parish on June 23.

If you see Keagan, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.