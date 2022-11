LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a homicide victim.

A Hispanic male, estimated to be around 20-30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Malapart Rd after midnight on Saturday.

Police responded after a shooting was reported.

If you know who the victim is or have any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.