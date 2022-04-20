DUSON, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Duson on Tuesday, April 19.

Jacelynn Foret, 16, was last seen Tuesday evening in Duson, wearing a black hoodie and light blue leggings. She is described as 5’2 in height and 100 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes.

Foret has a septum piercing, as well as one piercing in each nostril.

If you see Foret or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.